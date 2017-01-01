What is LOOP Premium?
Welcome Product Hunters!
For a limited time, Product Hunters get 1 year of the LOOP Premium upgrade for free.
* We will only use your number to enroll you in the free offer
A unique group
specific experience
Organized threaded discussions and nested comments
Stay "in the loop" or "shut up" any discussion
Group priority controls eliminate endless notifications
Powerful admin and personalization controls
Group discovery
See "what's happening" in your location
Compare the difference
LOOP Premium is our cup of Joe
Group Colors
Make your discussions pop by choosing the color of your group posts
A ton of time and money goes into creating the world's best group messaging app. Sure, we'd do it all for free, but occasionally we need a caffeine fix to keep us going. For the meager price of a latte, you're helping to keep our coffee strong and our commitment to creating the world's best group messenger even stronger!
For only $2.99 a year, a Premium upgrade gets you all these awesome features.
Ad-free Groups
We will never
place ads in your private or secret groups
Secret Groups
Create secret groups that are hidden from public group searches
Privacy Promise
We commit to never selling the data of any Loop user
Group Priority
Choose the priority level for each of your groups
Unlimited Groups
Join and create as many groups as you wish
(non-premium is limited to 5)